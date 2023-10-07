Women voters dominate in 9 of 10 constituencies in erstwhile Adilabad

Published Date - 06:44 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Adilabad: Except for the Asifabad segment, the rest of the nine Assembly constituencies in erstwhile Adilabad district have more number of female electors than male voters.

As per the electoral rolls-2023 published by the election commission earlier this week, Adilabad Assembly constituency had 119,908 female electors as against 115,585 male voters. It has a total of 235,735 electors now compared to 1,68,892 voters in 2018, reflecting a rise of 66,8483.

Boath segment (ST), a part of Adilabad district, had 106,031 female electors, while male voters were 100,656 in number. The total number of electors was 206,690 as against 169,245, showing an increase of 37,445 electors. The district has more 9,448 female electors than male voters. As many as 8,949 new electors enrolled in the district in the last two months.

Mancherial Assembly constituency has 132,292 female electors and 131,871 male electors. Female voters of Bellampalli segment were 84,796, while male electors were 84,790. Chennur (SC) Assembly constituency registered 92,141 women electors as against 91,967 male voters. Total number of electors in Mancherial district was 6.17 lakh. The district posted an increase of 27,281 in new voters.

Nirmal segment had 129,914 female electors when compared to 117,563 male voters. Mudhole Assembly constituency had 126,102 women electors, while there were 111,910 male voters. Khanapur segment (ST) had 106,895 female electors as against 110,667 male voters. Nirmal district has a total of 7.11 lakh voters. It had 6.83 lakh electors in 2018, showing an increase by 89,734.

Meanwhile, Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency registered 112,766 female voters, while male electors were 111,878. Asifabad segment saw 111,039 women electors when compared to 111,924 male voters. Kumram Bheem Asifabad district has a total of 4.47 lakh electors as against 348,710 electors in 2018, suggesting an increase of 98,924 voters.