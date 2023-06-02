Women’s Asia Cup: Hyderabad cricketer Mamatha elated over India ‘A’ call up

The 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter had last played in the Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy representing India C team

Published Date - 09:37 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Mamatha Madiwala

Hyderabad: It was a nervous few hours for Hyderabad cricketer Mamatha Madiwala ahead of the India A team selection for the upcoming ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup tournament on Friday.

She was scared as well as excited. But once the team was announced with her name in the 14-member squad, her joy knew no bounds. “It was unbelievable. I didn’t expect that I would make it to the India ‘A’ team. I am very happy. It is one step closer to realising my dream of playing for the country,” she said from National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru where the Indian team is camped.

The 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, whose father is a dhobi in an apartment, had last played in the Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy representing India C team. However, with Indian stumper Richa Ghosh in the side, she could not play any match.

Two wicketkeepers – Mamatha and Uma Chetry, have been drafted into the 14-member side from a pool of 21 players. “Since we were three wicketkeepers in the initial squad, I was a bit nervous. Now, we don’t know who will play between us. I want to make the most of the opportunities whenever I get them. I want to win matches. My next goal is to make it to the India team,” said the youngster who trains with V Chamundeswaranath at the Ramanaidu Cricket Academy.

Mamatha also revealed that being part of a national camp at the NCA is a big boost. “The training here is top-notch. The intensity on the field and training will be a big boost to my game,” she concluded.

Making it to Team India my target: Trisha

Meanwhile, top-order batter G Trisha is keen to cash in on the opportunity and make a mark. The all-rounder, who was part of the India Under-19 World Cup winning squad recently, is determined to win matches for the country.

“I am delighted to be part of India A. My goal is to make it to the India team this year or by next year. I am working hard to make it to the India senior team. This is a step closer. I will give my best whenever I get a chance to perform for the country,” she said from Bengaluru.

Having already represented India in the Under-19 World Cup, Trisha says she is not nervous playing big matches anymore. “We got the experience of playing with an Indian jersey. Some people might feel nervous but we have already played in the under-19 World Cup. So we are not nervous any more. I am focused on winning matches for India whenever I get a chance,” she added.

