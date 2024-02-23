Wonderla announces exclusive offer in Hyderabad

Priced at just Rs. 929, the offer is an opportunity for adventure seekers and thrill enthusiasts to enjoy a week of exhilarating fun-filled activities.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 February 2024, 07:13 PM

Hyderabad: Wonderla Holidays, the noted amusement park chain on Friday announced its exclusive Leap Week offer between February 24 and 29 at its Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kochi parks.

Priced at just Rs. 929, the offer is an opportunity for adventure seekers and thrill enthusiasts to enjoy a week of exhilarating fun-filled activities. Visitors will also have the option to purchase combo tickets comprising of park ticket and food starting at Rs.1229.

Also Read Wonderla announces special deal, Deets inside

The leap week offer is applicable only for online purchases and bookings are currently open. This limited-time offer promises visitors the chance to experience the adrenaline rush of Wonderla’s top-notch rides, attractions, and entertainment offerings, at affordable rates, a press release said,

Arun K. Chittilappilly, MD, Wonderla Holidays said “The leap week offer provides the perfect opportunity for families, friends, and adventure enthusiasts to come together and immerse themselves in a week of boundless excitement, laughter, and cherished memories at Wonderla”.

For details: https://www.wonderla.com/offers/wonderla-leap-week-offer or call:

Hyderabad: 0841 4676333, 91 91000 63636