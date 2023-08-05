Wonderla announces special deal, Deets inside

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Hyderabad: Wonderla Holidays Ltd, the noted chain of amusement parks, on Saturday announced a special deal for its visitors.

People celebrating their birthdays can avail a free park entry ticket to Wonderla by booking tickets online either before or after five days of the birthday. This offer is applicable across all three parks of Wonderla including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

To book birthday offer tickets in advance, visit https://www.wonderla.com/offers/birthdays-at-wonderla.html. The Wonderla also introduced the Wednesday offer with a flat 25 per cent discount exclusively to online ticket purchases for Wednesdays.

This offer is valid until August 23. To book, visit the link https://www.wonderla.com/offers/save-25-on-wednesdays-at-wonderla-parks.html.