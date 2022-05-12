Wonderla offers discount to students

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:34 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Hyderabad: Students who have given their 10th, 11th and 12th board exams for the academic year 2021-22 can avail a special discount offer at Wonderla Holidays. The Wonderla Holidays in Hyderabad brings back the special discount offer on entry tickets to the students and they can enjoy the entry to the park at 35 per cent off.

Students can avail this discount by producing their original examination hall tickets at Wonderla and is being offered to students of 10th Standard, +1 & +2 from all over India, starting May 14. Original hall tickets will be verified at the park prior to entry and the Hyderabad park is now open on all days.