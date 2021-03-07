Work for TRS victory in MLC polls, Kavitha to NRIs

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha on Saturday asked the members of the TRS NRI wings to strive for the victory of party MLC candidates Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and S Vani Devi in the MLC elections. Interacting with the NRI members in 50 countries through video conferencing here, she said both Reddy and Vani Devi carried out various activities to help people.

Paying rich tributes to a few party activists who died in accidents, Kavitha said the members should work hard for making the membership drive a huge success. TRS working president KT Rama Rao was countering the false information spread by the BJP, she said and asked the members to give a fitting reply to the misinformation spread by the BJP through social media.

