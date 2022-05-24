| Worker Dies Two Injured As Rock Falls In Under Tunnel Of Klis Package 9 In Rajanna Sircilla

Worker dies, two injured as rock falls in under tunnel of KLIS package-9 in Rajanna-Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:05 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Representational image.

Karimnagar: A labourer died and two others injured in an accident that took place in the tunnel of package-9 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) project near Marthanpet of Konaraopet mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred when a rock fell on labourers working under Audit-II at 12th kilometer. Rescue teams brought the injured labourers from out of the tunnel.

A labourer Yogendra Kumar Mehatho died while shifting to hospital, two others Umesh Kumar Rathod and Aveel Tukno were admitted in Fortune Medicare hospital in Karimnagar town.

Responding to the incident, District Collector Anurag Jayanthi enquired about the incident by contacting the Package-9 Executive Engineer Srinivas Reddy.

The collector instructed officials to provide financial assistance to the kin of the deceased labourer and better treatment to the injured workers. The labourers are from Bihar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .