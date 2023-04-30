Telangana: Ministers, top officials sign crucial files on first day at new Secretariat

As directed by the General Administration department that operations had to commence from the Secretariat on Sunday, the Ministers and officials signed their first files immediately after assuming their chairs

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:42 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Hyderabad: Soon after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao assumed his chair in his chambers on the sixth floor of the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Sunday, all Ministers and officials occupied their respective chambers and performed pujas.

While Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao signed a file on the guidelines for distribution of double bedroom houses to one lakh people in Hyderabad city, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao signed the first file approving the regularization of 5,544 contract employees in 40 departments. He also signed a file permitting appointment of 1827 staff nurses under direct recruitment. This apart, Harish Rao also signed a file on release of Rs.151.64 crore to extend financial assistance for farmers, who suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rains.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod signed a file to supply fine rice to Anganwadi centres under the ICDS programme. This will aid in ensuring nutritious food to 15 lakh children and six lakh pregnant women. Under this initiative, the State government will be spending Rs.1.58 crore a month for supplying 2162 metric tonnes of fine rice. She also signed a file sanctioning Rs.10 crore for setting up the Ramji Gond Museum.

Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy signed the first file approving appointment of officials with additional charges in the 328 offices under the department restructuring initiative. The new offices will be launched from June 2, the State Formation Day.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy signed a file to supply green manure seeds to farmers for the Vanakalam season to improve soil fertility and promote organic farming. The State government sanctioned Rs.76.66 crore to this effect. He also signed a file with a proposal to construct 18 checkdams and execution of repair works for a checkdam in Wanaparthy constituency.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy signed the first file to release the May month arrears of Rs.958 crore pertaining to agriculture power connections.

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar signed the files of BC and MBC Corporation action plan to extend loans under subsidies for the beneficiaries. Through BC Corporation, Rs.303 crore loans are being offered and under MBC Corporation, loans to the tune of Rs.300 crore is proposed to be offered.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy signed a file extending the Deepa Doppa Naivedyam scheme to 100 temples in four districts under Greater Hyderabad limits. He also signed a file on distributing millet-based prasadam for devotees.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy signed a file on distributing tabs for 19,800 teachers in primary schools at a cost of Rs.34.25 crore and setting up library corners in 5,000 primary schools with Rs.7.53 crore. The tabs and library corners will be established in schools before commencement of next academic year on June 12.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao signed a file permitting construction of IKP Buildings in the new mandals. He also signed a file on setting up Customer Hire Centres, which would be set up with Rs.25 lakh each.

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav signed a file on distribution free fishlings, proposals for sheep distribution under NCDC funds and release of Rs.75 crore for construction of Mega Dairy.

Chief Secretary and Officials

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, who assumed her chair in the presence of the Chief Minister, signed a file according permissions for setting up Safety Clubs in schools for the safety of girl students.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan signed a file on the proposals to set up MSME parks in each district in the State. Each park would be spread over 50 to 75 acres depending on the requirement. This apart, he also signed a file on the proposal to set up “Y” Youth Hub on the lines of WE Hub to promote entrepreneur skills among students.

MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar signed a file on releasing Rs.79 crore to South Central Railway for construction of RUB at Sanathnagar and ROB at Ranigunj. These structures are being constructed with a cost of over Rs.210 crore of which SCR will be executing works under its limits and State government will pay for the works.

Handlooms Commissioner Buddaprakash Jyothi signed a file on sanctioning 10 acres for setting up an exclusive dying and processing park in Sircilla. At present, there are knitting and weaving parks and setting up dying park will help the weavers.