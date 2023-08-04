Centre’s partisan attitude in sanction of funds hindering relief, restoration: Vemula

Hyderabad: Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led union government over its partisan approach in providing flood relief to Telangana. He expressed concern over the immediate response and generous funds given to the BJP-ruled States, while ignoring the States with non-BJP governments.

Replying to a discussion on the heavy rains in the Assembly, Prashanth Reddy highlighted the significant losses incurred in 2016 and 2020 due to heavy rains and floods, totaling Rs.8,851 crore. Despite the extensive damage, the Centre failed to release any financial assistance, leaving Telangana to cope without aid.

Drawing comparisons, the Minister pointed out how other States received swift aid even without formal requests. He cited instances where Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s appeals to Prime Minister Modi went unanswered, while neighbouring States especially BJP-ruled ones were quickly granted relief funds.

Citing a reply by union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the Parliament last year, Prashanth Reddy said Telangana received no disaster relief funding from 2018-19 to 2021-22, while other States received around Rs.44,219 crore during the period.

He accused the Centre of not releasing funds meant for natural calamities to Telangana, while overlooking restrictions for BJP-ruled States.

He said the Centre was creating obstacles for Telangana by imposing restrictions on spending State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and not releasing any other funds to Telangana from the nation’s NDRF. He stated that the State government proactively supported the affected people, offering financial assistance of Rs.10,000 per family during the Covid pandemic, along with funds for infrastructure and crop damage.

The Minister said the State government averted major losses during the recent rains and shifted over 27,000 people to safer places. “Telangana witnessed an unprecedented rain with 65 cm rainfall recorded at one location in Mulugu.

An excess rainfall of 66 per cent was registered in the State as on July 17 this year. He assured that repair and restoration of roads, buildings, power supply system, checkdams, bunds and others were being completed on a war footing.