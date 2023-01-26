Works worth over Rs 900 crore in Warangal under SCM: Collector

Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said 36 development projects worth Rs 909.35 crore would be taken up under the Smart City Mission soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Warangal: Hanamkonda District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said 36 development projects worth Rs 909.35 crore would be taken up under the Smart City Mission (SCM) soon.

He said works worth Rs 39.20 crore were already been completed under the SCM under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits. He was speaking after unfurling the national flag on the Integrated District Offices Complex on Republic Day.

Mahabubabad District Collector K Shashanka after unfurling the flag at the IDOC in Mahabubabad said that they had already allotted 896 double-bedroom houses against 1,658 which were completed. “The district was allotted 5,571 2BHK houses by the State government,” he said.

In Mulugu Collector Krishna Aditya participated in the R-Day celebrations. He said three shelter homes with a capacity of 300 people for the benefit of devotees visiting Medaram jatara would be completed by July. “IDOC will be constructed near the government degree college near Mulugu,” he said and added that a children’s home with Rs 1.40 crore would be constructed soon.

Bhupalpally Collector Bhavesh Mishra, who participated in the R-Day celebrations, said they were encouraging cultivation of millets in 10 villages of four mandals in the district. Warangal Collector B Gopi and Jangaon Collector Ch Shivalingaiah too participated in R-Day celebrations on Thursday.

MLA takes part in cycle rally

Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar unfurled the national flag at his camp office on Republic Day in the presence of Mayor Gundu Sudharani, KUDA chairman Sangamreddy Sunder Raj Yadav, and others here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Indian Constitution has acquired concepts from nearly 150 countries. He stressed the need for the protection of secular and socialist concepts and urged the people to study to understand the spirit of the Constitution. Later, he along with children and others participated in a cycle rally marking the celebrations and handed over sweets and fruits to students.