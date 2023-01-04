GWMC commissioner asks officials to speed up Bhadrakali Bund works

GWMC commissioner P Pravinya inspecting the Bhadrakali bund second phase works on Wednesday.

Warangal: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) commissioner P Pravinya has directed officials to complete the Bhadrakali foreshore bund development works within the stipulated time by accelerating the works.

She along with the engineering wing officials inspected the ongoing works at the Bhadrakali bund in the city on Wednesday, and asked the officials to expedite the works of the national flag pole work on the ‘Zone- C’ besides speeding up the landscaping, granite works and others.

While the first phase development works were taken up and completed under the HRIDAY project by the KUDA, the second phase works were taken up under the Smart City Mission (SCM) project.

