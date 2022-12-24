‘GWMC will help schools get selected under PM SHRI Schools’

We will select 22 schools under the GWMC limits and send the proposals to the Centre, Mayor G Sudharani said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Warangal Mayor G Sudharani with school officials on Saturday.

Warangal: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) will send proposals for the selection of the schools under PM SHRI Schools (PM ScHools for Rising India), said Mayor G Sudharani.

Speaking to the teachers and staff of various schools who met her on Saturday here, she said that the GWMC would take help the schools’ managements to get selected under this central government sponsored scheme. “We will select 22 schools under the GWMC limits and send the proposals to the Centre,” she said.

PM SHRI Schools is a centrally sponsored scheme that aims to strengthen select existing schools to provide high-quality education in an equitable, inclusive and joyful school environment. And selection of PM SHRI schools will be done through ‘Challenge Mode’ wherein schools compete for support to become exemplar schools.

Maximum two schools (one elementary and one secondary or senior secondary) will be selected per block or Urban Local Body (ULB). The selected schools will receive Science and Math Kits, and annual school grants including composite school grants, library grant, sports grant.

These schools will become model schools and will encapsulate the full spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Each of the selected schools will get Rs 40 lakhs for five years, according to the officials.