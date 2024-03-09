Workshop galore at Our Sacred Space in March

From art workshops to dance classes, there’s something for everyone to explore.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 March 2024, 04:12 PM

Hyderabad: Secunderabad’s cultural hotspot, Our Sacred Space, is buzzing with activity this March, offering a diverse array of workshops and events for enthusiasts of all ages and interests. From art workshops to dance classes, there’s something for everyone to explore.

Among the upcoming events is the Cheriyal Mask Making Workshop on March 10th, running from 12 pm to 2 pm, along with a Pottery Workshop from 10 am to 2 pm and a Storytelling Session from 11 am to 12 pm. The flea market ‘Adivaram Angadi’ will also take place from 10 am to 2 pm, free for all attendees, serving as a celebration following Women’s Day.

The Kritikala Exhibition on March 15th and 16th will provide a visual feast for art lovers. On March 16th from 11 am to 1 pm, an Eurythmy Workshop will offer participants a unique blend of movement and mindfulness. A Basket Weaving Workshop is scheduled for March 17th from 10 am to 12 pm. Additionally, Macrame and Crochet Workshops will be held from March 19th to 22nd, offering participants a chance to learn new skills and create beautiful crafts.

The month concludes with a Cheriyal Painting and Kathak Workshops on March 24th from 11 am to 1 pm. Furthermore, workshops in various disciplines like art, dance, martial arts, and yoga are being conducted throughout the month. For further details and registrations, contact 9030613344.