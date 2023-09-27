World Culture Festival 2023 to be hosted in Washington D.C

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:35 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: This weekend, the world’s gaze will be directed towards Washington D.C., where the US capital is set to host an exceptional celebration of diversity and unity. The 4th edition of the World Culture Festival, curated by the Art Of Living will be organised from September 29 to October 1.

Set against the iconic backdrop of the US Capital, the grand stage itself spans the dimensions of a football field. This event is poised to witness a historic assembly of 17,000 artists, along with the presence of numerous heads of state and influential thought leaders from more than 100 countries, all converging at the National Mall. Anticipation is building for an astonishing half a million attendees, promising to transform this occasion into a truly global spectacle of unparalleled proportions.

The speakers for the event include Ban Ki-moon, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations, S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, and many others.

The event boasts an impressive line-up of over 50 performances, including a traditional Chinese cultural showcase including 1,000 singers and dancers, a Garba performance with 7,000 dancers, 700 Indian classical dancers with a live symphony, a 50th-anniversary tribute to Hip-Hop by Kurtis Blow, SHA-Rock, and others, 100 Ukrainian dancers, 1,000 guitarists led by Grammy Award winner Micki Free, and a recreation of Bob Marley’s classic, ‘One Love,’ performed by his grandson, Skip Marley.

The event will feature cuisines from around the world and support budding artists by giving them a platform to showcase their talent.