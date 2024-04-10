Push carts gutted in fire near Charminar

Due to the presence of combustible material on the push carts, thick smoke engulfed in the surroundings. On being alerted, a fire engine from the Moghalpura fire station reached the spot and doused the fire.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 11:20 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Several push carts kept on the road side were gutted in a fire which broke out at the shopping area adjacent to the Charminar bus station, on Wednesday.

According to officials from the Fire department, a short circuit is suspected to be the reason for the fire. The flames from one push cart spread to the other ones in the vicinity which were laden with clothes, crockery, wooden artifacts, shoes and other material.

However, due to the huge crowd and jammed roads due to the Ramzan festival, the fire engine took some time to reach the spot.