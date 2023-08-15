World leaders greet India on I-Day

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said he was "confident that in the years ahead our bilateral ties will be further strengthened between our two nations".

By IANS Published Date - 01:45 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

New Delhi: World leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, greeted India on Tuesday on the occasion of the nation’s 77th Independence Day.

In a tweet in Hindi, the French leader said: “Hearty congratulations to the people of India on Independence Day. A month ago in Paris, my friend (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and I set new Indo-French ambitions for 2047, the centenary year of India’s independence. India can count on France as a reliable friend and partner, always.”

He also shared a short video which showed Modi’s visit to France in July. Macron captioned the video: “Trust and friendship towards the Indian people.”

Also extending his wishes, the Nepal Prime Minister said in a tweet: “On the auspicious occasion of the 77th Independence Day of India, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to PM @narendramodi ji and to the friendly people of India for continued peace, progress and prosperity @PMOIndia.”

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was also greeted on the occassion by his counterparts from Iran, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Australia. Extending his wishes, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a tweet that “independence is a key factor characterising strategic policy of Iran and India”. He went on to say that “deveploment, all-out ties, including economic and regional connectivity is the mutual agenda of two nations”.

In his message, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said he was “confident that in the years ahead our bilateral ties will be further strengthened between our two nations”.

While Bhutan’s Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji wished for “greater prosperity, happiness and well-being”, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the two countries’ “relationship is growing from the foundation of the three ‘Ds: democracy, diaspora and dosti or friendship”.

Nepal’s Foreign Minister N.P. Saud also “convey warm greetings and felicitations” to Jaishankar and also wished the people and the government of India.