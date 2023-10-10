World Mental Health Day: Karan Johar shares his experience of dealing with ‘anxiety’

By ANI Published Date - 05:13 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Mumbai: Today is World Mental Health Day, and celebrities across the world are emphasising the significance of mental health. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared his experience of dealing with “anxiety” and asked people to get professional advice whenever needed.

He took to Instagram and wrote, “Like many others I felt like “this cannot happen to me “…. We read about mental health and hear about it with compassion but somehow you never feel like it will come knocking on your door… But it can and it did….” “In 2015-2016 I felt the first burst of anxiety and knew within that something was wrong… my friend guided me to a psychologist and after a series of conversations I knew what I was dealing with and addressed it medically and with a change of lifestyle…. Things got better and I weaned off the meds …

This year in March this year ( I knew the trigger ) it returned and I knew I had to address it immediately….,” shared Johar.

He asked those dealing with mental health issues to consult professionals, “For someone who does battle anxiety or depression “simple solutions like ” … go for a drive !!! Meet friends !! Go for a holiday …. Get a massage … these are red flag conversations to have and you must be educated enough in this zone to even offer advice…

To family members, my advice is simply to make sure that the person going through it seeks professional help… We tend to address blood pressure, diabetes, etc with so much instant ease then why neglect mental health…. More power to those brave ones who acknowledge the issue and address it head on… But to the millions who don’t … just know that there is a better life awaiting you…. All you need to do is reach out … #worldmentalhealthday #imhuman.”

