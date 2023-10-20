BCCI Senior Women’s T20 Trophy: Trisha stars in Hyderabad’s win

Batting first, Trisha helped Hyderabad post a commanding 158/6 in 20 overs. Later, Hyderabad dismissed Odisha for 75 in 16.5 overs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Hyderabad: G Trisha slammed 72 runs as Hyderabad women thrashed Odisha by 83 runs in the BCCI Senior Women’s T20 Trophy in Raipur, on Friday.

Batting first, Trisha helped Hyderabad post a commanding 158/6 in 20 overs. Later, Hyderabad dismissed Odisha for 75 in 16.5 overs. N Kranthi Reddy scalped three wickets for 19.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 158/6 in 20 overs (G Trisha 72) bt Odisha 75 in 16.5 overs (N Kranthi Reddy 3/19).