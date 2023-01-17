World’s largest eye screening programme, Kanti Velugu 2.0, from Wednesday

The programme will be launched by CM KCR in the presence of three Chief Ministers from other States as well at the Khammam Integrated District Offices Complex

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:26 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: The second phase of what is considered the world’s largest eye screening programme, the Telangana government’s Kanti Velugu initiative, will be launched from Khammam on Wednesday.

The programme will be launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the presence of three Chief Ministers from other States as well at the Khammam Integrated District Offices Complex, which will also be inaugurated by Chandrashekhar Rao prior to the Kanti Velugu launch.

Later, in the presence of Chandrashekhar Rao, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, six persons will be tested in the same model as at the Kanti Velugu camps, and the VIPS will hand over their spectacles to them. A coffee table book on Kanti Velugu too will be released on the occasion.

The first phase of Kanti Velugu was conducted for eight months by 827 health teams, while the second phase will be conducted for 100 working days with 1,500 medical teams. Kanti Velugu camps, to be held between 9 am and 4 pm, will feature mass eye screening camps from Thursday in all villages, Gram Panchayats and Municipal wards across the State.

Each camp will be led by a Medical Officer while eight other healthcare workers including one optometrist, two ANMs, three ASHA workers and 1 DEO will be manning the counters. Of the 55 lakh free spectacles to be distributed, 30 lakh will be reading glasses and 25 lakh will be prescription glasses.