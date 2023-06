Wrestlers Protest Detailed Story And Latest Updates

Welcome to Telangana Today. In this video, let’s dig in deep into the recent protest by Indian wrestlers against the WFI Chief.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:11 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Hyderabad: Welcome to Telangana Today. In this video, let’s dig in deep into the recent protest by Indian wrestlers against the WFI Chief. We provide a comprehensive timeline of the events, including the allegations, meetings with government officials, legal actions, and other developments.

tags:

Watch: