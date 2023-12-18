Ride-booking app ‘Yaary’ launched in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:39 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Auto and Taxi Drivers Association introduced Yaary, a ride-booking app that could potentially redefine the mobility landscape. Yaary is a driver-centric app, offering auto-hailing as its initial mobility service and a roadmap for additional services catering to the people of Hyderabad.

Built on ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) protocols, this unique platform empowers auto and taxi drivers by providing them complete control of their business, while operating with zero commission, noted a press release.

“Yaary is building for the drivers with the drivers. It has been developed with the core belief that the drivers who power the ride-hailing ecosystem deserve the utmost respect, support, and fair compensation. The platform is designed to prioritize the welfare of drivers, ultimately providing top-tier experience and reliability to passengers,” said Hari Prasadh, CEO of Yaary.

Yaary has successfully on-boarded over 20,000 auto and taxi drivers in Hyderabad and is actively collaborating with various driver associations across numerous cities, envisioning the launch of similar mobility apps.

The company said that its goal is to on-board more than 100,000 drivers and serve over two million customers within the next six months across India and redefine the mobility landscape in the process.

The app facilitates peer-to-peer transactions between customers and service providers with zero percent commission, charging only a nominal fee to service providers. This ensures a fair and transparent earnings model for drivers.

Yaary provides drivers with flexible work schedules, a responsive support system, driver and family insurance, and legal consulting support.

To join, auto or taxi drivers can download the Yaary Partner app, and complete a hassle-free KYC verification process involving their mobile number, RC, and driving license. Meanwhile, customers can download Yaary Ride free of charge.