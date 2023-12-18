Hyderabad: Five held for sexually assaulting a woman

The arrested persons are Barna Yesu (32), Seetha Madhu Yadav (31), Sirigiri Prashanth Kumar (20), Pastham Tharun Kumar (20) and Keshojuva Rohith (19).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:50 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: The Lallaguda police arrested five persons who had raped a woman earlier this month after kidnapping the victim on the pretext offering lift.

According to DCP (East) Sunil Dutt, the prime suspect Yesu on December 7, was travelling on a bike when he noticed the victim standing at roadside and approached her. When the woman told him that she was going to Tarnaka, he asked the woman to sit on the bike and offered to drop her.

“Yesu took the woman to an isolated place at railway quarters, Prashanthnagar and called in the remaining suspects. All of them sexually assaulted the victim,” said the DCP.

On a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the five persons. All of them are produced before the court and remanded.