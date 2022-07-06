Yadadri-Bhongir: Centre urged to withdraw GST on milk, dairy products

Published Date - 06:34 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Nalgonda District Cooperative Central Bank Chairman Gongidi Mahender Reddy on Wednesday urged the Centre to withdraw GST on milk products for the benefit of dairy farmers. Speaking at a media conference, Mahender Reddy said that the GST council has decided to withdraw exception given for grains including milk products from GST. It would hike the prices of milk products causing financial burden on the people. He said that five percent of tax would be levied on milk, curd and other milk products.

He regretted at 12 to 18 percent of GST would be levied on milking machines at the cost of interests of dairy farmers. He reminded that lakhs of people were eking livelihood from business of milk and milk made products. The decision of the Centre would also impact their livelihood, he added.

Reminding that the Centre has been taking up anti-farmers and anti-people policies, he said that Narendra Modi government has made vein effort to implement new farm laws in the country. He cautioned that farmers would unite and launch agitation if the Centre failed to withdraw GST on milk and milk made products.