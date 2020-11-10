Yadadri bus terminal will reflect spirituality: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Ajay Kumar, accompanied by Road and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, inspected the site proposed for construction of the bus terminal at Gandi Cheruvu

Nalgonda: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday said the Yadadri bus terminal would be developed in a manner that would evoke spiritual and devotional sentiments.

Ajay Kumar, accompanied by Road and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, inspected the site proposed for construction of the bus terminal at Gandi Cheruvu and the place proposed for bus depot at Saidapur.

Stating that the bus depot would have overnight parking capacity of 150 buses, he said the bus terminal would also be equipped with modern technology to provide the best amenities to the people. “Architects of YTDA will design the bus terminal keeping in mind the spiritual importance of the place. The TSRTC will also run local buses to provide transport facility to devotees from one place to another in Yadadri township,” he said.

Pointing out that land for the bus terminal had already been allocated by the government, he said the construction of the bus terminal would be completed before the reopening of the main temple of Sri Yadadri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple.

Prashanth Reddy said construction of 12 VVIP suites were completed and works on cottages were also under progress at a rapid pace. Simultaneously, works on laying outer ring road around Yadadri were also taken up by R and B department, he said.

“Since Yadadri temple development works were almost completed, focus would now be on developing facilities including bus terminal and others amenities to avoid any inconvenience to devotees coming to Yadadri. There will be a separate bus stand on the hill and special buses services will provide transport facility to devotees to reach the temple,” he said.

Earlier, Ajay Kumar launched a mother feeding centre on the premises of the bus stand of Yadagirigutta.

Government Whip and Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha, Bhongir MLA, Executive Officer of the temple N Geetha and officials of TSRTC and R&B department were also present.

