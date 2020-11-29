Yadadri temple witnesses huge rush on Sunday

It took one hour time for darshan at the temple (Balalayam) as queue lines packed with the devotees.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple witnessed a huge rush of devotees on Sunday on the occasion of the auspicious Karthika masam.

It took one hour time for darshan at the temple (Balalayam) as queue lines packed with the devotees. As per Covid norms, the devotees were allowed into the temple after thermal screening and hand sanitisation, for which the temple authorities made special arrangements.

The premises on the hill shrine also witnessed a huge rush of people on the day.

Personal vehicles were not allowed onto the hills shrine due to the rush of the devotees and ongoing temple development works.

