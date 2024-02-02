Two Andhra Pradesh Policemen peddling ganja nabbed near Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 February 2024, 11:17 AM

Hyderabad: Two policemen of AP Special Police were caught transporting Ganja in Bachupally area on Hyderabad outskirts on Friday morning, police said. The two arrested policemen, a head constable and a constable of third battalion of APSP were transporting 22 kg of Ganja in 11 packets.

The Balanagar SOT intercepted a car on information and were surprised to see police transporting the narcotic. Preliminary investigation revealed that the two policemen were on leave on the grounds of ill health and were planning to earn some money by peddling ganja.