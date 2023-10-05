Yashoda Hospital doctors treat Khammam patient with serious health condition

Doctors at Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet in Hyderabad have successfully treated a patient from Khammam who had Aortic dissection, a catastrophic health condition causing severe chest pain radiating to the back

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the doctors said an aortic dissection was a medical emergency in which the inner layer of the large blood vessel branching off the heart (Aorta) tears. It is relatively uncommon and occurs in men in their 60s and 70s. IT requires emergency evaluation and intervention at the earliest to save the life of the patients.

Senior consultant vascular and endovascular surgeon at Yashoda Hospitals, Dr. Prakash Goura, who treated the 65-year-old patient, Venkat Rao of Narsapuram of Khammam, informed that Aortic dissection are of two main types, type-A and B depending on the location of the entry tear in the aorta. Type- A usually addressed with open heart surgery by cardiac surgeons. Type-B usually needs aggressive ICU monitoring and endovascular intervention in certain groups of patients. The patient with progressive chest pain and uncontrolled hypertension with organ malperfusion was found to have type- B Aortic dissection.

Upon stabilization, the patient was taken up for Endovascular Aortic Stenting (Tevar). Patient had a good recovery post procedure with stabilising blood pressure and normal visceral organ perfusion. He was discharged in stable condition after three days, Dr. Goura said.

Yashoda Hospital Director Gorukanti Pawan, unit head K Srinivas Reddy and Srinivas Chidura also spoke.

