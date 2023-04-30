Yashraj Mukhate is back with a new foot-tapping track ‘age is doesn’t the matter’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Hyderabad: YouTuber and musician Yashraj Mukhate, who rose to fame with his viral ‘Rasoda song’, ‘Pawri anthem’, and other songs, is once again making headlines for another track ‘Age is doesn’t the matter’.

The new peppy track features ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant and model-turned-politician Archana Gautam and it has an important message mixed with a foot-tapping beat. The video opens to show Archana saying, “Age is doesn’t the matter.” As the video progresses, Mukhate, obviously, turns the dialogue into a catchy song that has the Internet vibing.

“Age is doesn’t the matter guys. The featuring is @archanagautamm and the footage is the @bollywoodhelpline is the (sic),” wrote Yashraj Mukhate while sharing a video on Instagram.

Reacting to the video, Archana commented, “OMG, mera ek sapna pura hua aaj, superb. Socha nahi tha ki ispe remix banega (My dream has come true today, never thought that there could be a remix on this). Thank you so much, Yashraj Mukhate. Bhot acha laga mujhe, aapne iska song bana diya (Really loved that you have created this into a song). Wow (sic).”

The video is going insanely viral on the internet with over four million views and tons of likes and comments. “I’m gonna play this when ever aunteis talk about marriage and age, (sic),” said a user. “Oh God why am I laughing at 6 in the morning listening to this! (sic),” said another.