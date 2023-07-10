Yatra 2 Motion Poster | YS Jagan Biopic | Mahi V Raghav | Santhosh Narayanan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:42 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Hyderabad: Yatra 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster first part of Yatra, made as the biopic of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Yatra 2 is a biopic on YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s son, the current chief minister of Andhra Pradesh state, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The film is written and directed by Mahi V. Raghav. It will be released in theatres in February 2024. Here is the motion poster for Yatra 2.