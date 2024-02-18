Young Data Science Wizard competitions for girls held in Hyderabad

The event, which was held between January 19 and 26, featured close to 25 high school students from Abhyudaya High School, Gandhinagar, and Delhi Public School, Miyapur.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 February 2024, 03:00 PM

Hyderabad: A Ph-D candidate from University of Massachusetts Amherst, College of Education, Sai Gattupalli collaborated with National Science Foundation-funded National Student Data Corps (NSDC) at UMass Amherst and the Global Climate to organise a unique Young Data Science Wizards India Competition for girl students in Hyderabad, which was specifically aimed to engage them in real-world data science applications.

The event, which was held between January 19 and 26, featured close to 25 high school students from Abhyudaya High School, Gandhinagar, and Delhi Public School, Miyapur.

The data science event was aimed to engage students in real-world data science applications. It was not only a significant educational initiative but also an inspiring example of international collaboration in the field of STEM education, Sai Gatupalli said.

The competition featured two tracks, Climate Data Analysis and Fake News Detection, which aimed to highlight the vital role of data science in addressing pressing global issues as well as foster an understanding of data science among high school students.

“Lot of girl students displayed interest in data analytics, aligning with our efforts to encourage diversity in STEM fields,” Gattupalli said, adding that the event underscored the importance of integrating data science into education, especially crucial in rapidly developing economies like India.

The US-based researcher, who collaborated with Poulomi Chakravarty, an environment and climate science postdoctoral researcher and Chair of the Global Climate Association, NSDC chapter, for the event, said that the data science literacy initiative marked a significant advancement in the College of Education’s international educational outreach and helped strengthen global educational connections and push the boundaries of innovative learning.