Young hero Adivi Sesh unveils trailer of Rajasekhar-starrer ‘Shekar’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:58 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Hyderabad: Director Jeevitha Rajasekhar is confident that Rajasekhar’s ‘Shekar’, to be released in theatres on May 20, will appeal to the audience with its emotional content the way ‘Akka Mogudu’, ‘Simha Rasi’, and ‘Gorintaku’ did. Beeram Sudhakara Reddy, Shivani Rajashekar, Shivathmika Rajashekar, and Boggaram Venkata Srinivas have joined hands to produce it on Pegasus Cinecorp, Taurus Cinecorp, Sudhakar Impex IPL, and Tripura Creations. ‘Shekar’ is presented by Vankayalapati Murali Krishna.

Come May 20, ‘Shekar’ is going to be released in theatres worldwide, in collaboration with Venkata Sai Films’ Muthyala Ramdass. Today, the film’s trailer was released at a grand event in AMB Mall, Hyderabad. Acclaimed actor Adivi Sesh attended the event as the chief guest. Director Pavan Sadineni, actor Eesha Rebba and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, actor Adivi Sesh said, “I really loved the trailer of ‘Shekar’. I like Rajasekhar sir. His film ‘Magadu’ is my all-time favorite. I sincerely wish that ‘Shekar’, which is coming out with strong content, becomes a hit for everyone who has worked on the movie.”

Jeevitha Rajasekhar said, “I thank Sesh for being here despite having been busy in Mumbai. I thank my producers for being supportive from the beginning. ‘Shekar’ has been made to attract the family audience. While making this movie, we really went through a lot of tension because I wielded the megaphone. Women don’t receive much encouragement when they take up big responsibilities. A lot of people tried to demotivate me by saying that people these days are used to OTT and watch only big-ticket movies in theatres. But I am confident that ‘Shekar’ is going to draw the family audience to theatres. The emotional content in our film is surely going to impress the audience. I thank all the artistes and technicians for supporting us in making the movie.”

Hero Rajasekhar said, “At the start of ‘Shekar’, I fell seriously ill due to a Covid-19 infection. Thanks to your love and affection, I battled it and came back alive. My fans and well-wishers prayed for my health so I can do this movie. We have given everything we can in making ‘Shekar’. I hereby request the audience to watch our movie in theatres if the ‘word of mouth’ is positive. I am very confident about the movie impressing everyone.”

Shivani Rajasekhar said, “‘Shekar’ is a film you should watch with your family. You will appreciate the love we poured into it when you watch the movie. I am participating in the Miss India pageant this year. I represented Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. While I got selected from TN, I chose to call myself a TN contestant from Hyderabad.”

Prakash Raj, Aathmeeya Rajan, ‘George Reddy’ fame Muskaan Kubchandhani, Abhinav Gomatam, Kannada Kishore, Sameer, Bharani, Ravi Varma, Shravan Raghavendra and others are the principal cast.

