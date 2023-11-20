Bollywood actress Banita Sandhu joins Goodachari 2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:37 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Goodachari stands out as one of the top spy thrillers in Telugu cinema. The film’s lead actor, Adivi Sesh, is not only known for his performance but also for penning the story. Earlier this year, Sesh officially announced the development of a sequel, Goodachari 2, currently in production.

The sequel is expected to expand its scope globally, with the narrative unfolding in various foreign locations. Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi is making his directorial debut with this ambitious project.

Today, the official team introduced Banita Sandhu, a Bollywood actress, as the female lead in Goodachari 2. The filmmakers shared the first look of Banita from the film, and production is set to commence shortly.

Goodachari 2 is a collaborative production by People Media Factory, Abishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments.

A special surprise this morning! Team #G2 is happy to welcome the fabulous #BanitaSandhu on board. She’s doing Hindi, English and now Telugu 🔥 A Global Actress for a Global Film Directed by @vinaykumar7121 Shoot begins soon! pic.twitter.com/K1kGEbVOaP — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) November 20, 2023