Youngster dies after having poisoned beer in Mancherial

A 22-year-old man, Muddangula Anil died, reportedly after drinking a beer that was allegedly poisoned by his uncle, Rajamouli.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Mancherial: A 22-year-old man died, reportedly after drinking a beer that was allegedly poisoned by his uncle. According to a selfie video recorded by the youngster, Muddangula Anil, while he was under treatment, his uncle had taken him to a secluded place and forced him to drink the beer, after which he lost consciousness.

According to the police, the incident happened in Modela village of Luxettipet mandal on Monday. With the youngster dying while under treatment in a hospital in Karimnagar, his mother’s brother, Rajamouli, was arrested.

Luxettipet Inspector Krishna Reddy said Anil, a daily wage earner from Gudem village in Dandepalli mandal, was in a relationship with Rajamouli’s daughter, Kaveri. In the video, Anil says Kaveri had told him that Rajamouli warned her a few months ago not to speak to Anil. With Rajamouli nursing a grudge for the two continuing the relationship, he is said to have taken Anil to a secluded spot, under the pretext of partying, and offered him a beer, allegedly laced with pesticide.

Anil says he saw the empty pesticide bottle at the spot, after which Rajamouli threatened to kill him if he didn’t drink the beer. Passersby later found Anil unconscious and shifted him to hospital.

Police had initially registered a case under the Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint received from Anil’s father Shankar. They altered the section to 302 (murder) after the video surfaced on WhatsApp groups. Further investigation is on.