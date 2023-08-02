Youngster ends life by jumping under train

A youngster, who was yet to be identified, died, allegedly by jumping under a train near the Ramagundam flyover-bridge.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 08:59 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Peddapalli: A youngster, who was yet to be identified, died, allegedly by jumping under a train near the Ramagundam flyover-bridge in between Ramagundam-Peddampet railway stations on Wednesday. He was aged around 25 years.

According to the Railway police, the youngster jumped in front of the Telangana Express. The police have shifted the body to the Godavarikhani area hospital mortuary.