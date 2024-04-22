Ramagundam police arrests four for creating fake fingerprints to misuse PMKK funds

Though 300 youth registered their names for training with Mancherial centre in this year, only 50 candidates were attending the training.

Peddapalli: Ramagundam commissionerate police arrested the organisers of Ultimate Energy Resource Private Limited (UERPL) for misusing the funds of the central government scheme, the Pradhan Manthri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) by using fake fingerprints.

Disclosing details about the scam to media persons at Godavarikhani on Monday, Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu said that four persons of the firm including Mallikarjun of Hyderabad, Saleem Jaffer of Narsampet, Vekatesh of Narsampet and Devender of Mancherical were arrested.

Fake fingerprints, material used for preparing fake finger prints, candidates attendance registers, documents and laptops and biometric machines were seized from them.

The central government entrusted UERPL of Bhopal to train unemployed youth in skill development as part of PMKK.

The firm opened skill development centers in Hyderabad, Mancherial, Huzurnagar Jangaon and Mancherial headed by Mallikarjun.

The government, which was providing financial assistance of Rs 13,000 for each candidate for the training institute from 2020, has increased the strength to 720 for the centre this year and announced only Rs 3,000 for the training institute.

So, the firm was getting less funds from the government. Since payment would be done based on biometric attendance, the firm organisers created fake fingerprints for biometric attendance.

In order to secure more funds from the government, Mancherial center incharge Mallikarjun had created 250 fake fingerprints for biometric attendance and swindled the funds.

Following the instruction of Hyderabad office head Avunuri Srinivas, Mallikarjun consulted his known friend Vijay and created fake fingerprints with the support of Saleem Jaffer and Venkateshwarlu. ends Saheel from Bhopal and Avunuri Srinivas from Hyderabad would also be arrested.