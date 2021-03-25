Youngster killed, friend injured as car crashes into electric pole in Hyderabad

Police suspect drunk driving led to the mishap. The victim was identified as Akhil Reddy (22) while his friend was Sandeep Reddy (23), both students from Aziz Nagar and also working part time in different private firms.

Hyderabad: A man died on the spot and his friend was injured when the car he was driving went out of control and crashed into an electric pole at Aziz Nagar in Moindabad on the city outskirts on Wednesday. Police suspect drunk driving led to the mishap. The victim was identified as Akhil Reddy (22) while his friend was Sandeep Reddy (23), both students from Aziz Nagar and also working part time in different private firms.

According to the Moinabad police, Akhil and Sandeep were returning to Aziz Nagar from Bakaram village on the city outskirts. The car which reportedly was driven fast went out of control and crashed into an electric pole on the left side.

“While Akhil, who was driving the car, died on the spot, Sandeep survived with a few fractures,” police said, adding that a few liquor bottles were found in the car. However, witnesses have given different versions and it was still unclear if they were drunk at the time of the accident.

“The viscera has been sent to the laboratory for analysis,” an official said, adding that a case of negligence causing death and injuries was booked. If the autopsy reveals that it was a case of drunk driving, the case would be altered, he said, adding that the body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue and later handed over to the family in the evening.