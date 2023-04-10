Youngster killed in clash during ‘Balagam’ movie screening in Jagtial

During a public screening of the Telugu movie ‘Balagam’ a few youngsters who were allegedly inebriated picked up an argument and attacked each other

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:37 AM, Mon - 10 April 23

Representational Image.

Jagtial: A youngster, Gurram Praveen, died on the spot during a clash that broke out between two groups in Rajaram of Mallial mandal late on Sunday night.

According to local people, the villagers were watching a public screening of the Telugu movie ‘Balagam’, when a few youngsters who were allegedly inebriated picked up an argument with each other.

As the argument turned serious, they attacked each other. Gurram Praveen and Venkatesh sustained serious injuries as their rival group attacked them with iron rods.

While Praveen died on the spot, Venkatesh was shifted to Jagtial hospital. According to villagers, two youngsters Shivaratri Naresh and Bhagyaraj were identified as the rival group.

The Mallial police began investigation by registering a case. Praveen’s body was shifted to the Jagtial government hospital for postmortem.