Youngster killed in road mishap in Mancherial

17 January 2024

Mancherial: A youngster was killed on the spot as he came under the wheels of a van after falling off a motorbike on NH 363 at Repallewada village in Thandur mandal on Wednesday.

Thandur Sub-Inspector Rajashekhar said Kandugula Anjith Kumar (21) from Pegadapalli village died on the spot. Anjith Kumar fell off his bike when another bike hit his two-wheeler, and fell straight under the wheels of a van that was coming from behind.

Anjith was coming from Repallewada to Thandur mandal centre, while the van was moving in the same direction at the time of the mishap.

Based on a complaint received from Bapu Rao, father of the victim, a case was registered against Venkatesh Sunkar, the rider of the motorbike that hit Anjith Kumar’s bike, under the section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.