Mancherial: Irrigation official dies after consuming pesticide

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 04:49 PM

Mancherial: A physically-challenged junior technical officer (JTO) working with the irrigation department died, allegedly after he consumed pesticide in Jannaram mandal centre on Saturday.

Jannaram Sub-Inspector-II M Sarkar said Thokala Rakesh (37), a JTO at Kaddam Narayana Reddy irrigation project in Kaddampeddur mandal centre in Nirmal district and native of Jannaram mandal centre attempted to end his life by consuming pesticide at his home on Thursday evening. He was shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment on Saturday in the morning.

His family members alleged that Rakesh killed himself as he was unable to handle the harassment of two officials of the irrigation department.

Saraswathi, mother of Rakesh, lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered against two officials, Srinivas and Prabhakar, under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigation is on.