Three held for shooting dead 20 street dogs in Mahabubnagar

The primary suspect, Manda Narsimha Reddy, reportedly acted out of vengeance following an incident where stray dogs attacked his mother-in-law's pet dogs, resulting in injury to two and the death of one.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 March 2024, 09:42 PM

Mahabubnagar: In a significant development, police apprehended three persons in connection with the fatal shooting of 20 stray dogs in Ponnekal village in Addakula mandal on Wednesday.

This arrest follows the grim report of the canines’ bodies found on February 16, igniting widespread concern and prompting police investigation.

Angered by this Narsimha Reddy and his friends Tariq Ahmed and Mohammed used his licensed firearm to execute the mass shooting of the strays under the cover of darkness. Eyewitnesses recounted seeing masked individuals in a vehicle who commenced the shooting after midnight, leading to the death of approximately 20 dogs, with several others sustaining injuries.

Following the heinous act, a formal complaint was lodged by a panchayat official and the police registered an FIR under section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), pertaining to the killing or maiming of animals. The other sections of law included provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Arms Act.

Villagers who noticed the arrival of a car with three persons acting suspiciously called in the police. Investigation is on.