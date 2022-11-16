Karimnagar District Cooperative Bank announces highest interest rate to attract customers

Published Date - 02:56 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Karimnagar: In order to attract deposits, the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) has announced the highest interest rates on term deposits for the general public and senior citizens with effect from Wednesday onwards.

For deposits from one year to three years, the general public would get 6.75 per cent interest and the senior citizens would get 7.25 per cent. For the 450-day special deposit scheme, the general public would get 7 per cent interest and 7.50 per cent for senior citizens. For deposits of 725 days, the general public would get 7.25 per cent interest and senior citizens would get 7.75 per cent.

In a statement, DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao informed the customers to utilise the opportunity by depositing in DCCB branches and make use of the highest interest rates when compared to any commercial bank.