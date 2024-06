| Youngster Struck Dead By Lightning In Medak

Youngster struck dead by lightning in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 June 2024, 08:41 PM

Representational Image

Medak: Lightning struck a man dead at Chanda Nayak Thanda at Buruguaplly village in Pedda Shankarampet mandal on Tuesday evening.

He was Jaipal (25), a resident of the same village.

Jaipal was grazing his goats on the outskirts of the village when the area witnessed rains coupled with storms.

Several goats also died in the incident. A case has been registered.