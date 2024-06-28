Five persons, 100 goats died in road accident in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 07:36 PM

Medak: Five persons died and five others sustained serious injuries when a speeding lorry, carrying more than 100 goats from Nagpur to Hyderabad, hit another lorry going in the same direction on NH-44 at Vadiyaram crossroad in Chegunta mandal in the early hours of Friday.

All the deceased and injured were residents of Madhya Pradesh except for driver Shuklal, who was from Nagpur in Maharashtra. More than 100 goats also died in the mishap while the rest of the goats sustained serious injuries.

The deceased persons were: Md Ibrahim (21), Chikwa Raju (57), Chikwa Manish Kumar (30), Md Shabbeer Khan (48) and Md Jisan (21). The injured were Ramesh (40), his brother Mahesh (35), Shuklal (45) Butta Singh (45) and Lalmani. Since they were all sitting inside the lorry, loaded with goats, all the goats fell on them after the lorry hit another lorry.

The death was instant for five of them while the condition of four of the five injured is said to be critical. They were rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad after providing first aid here. Speaking on the occasion, Toopran DSP S Venkat Reddy said the negligent driving resulted in the mishap. He said that the owners of the goats Raju and Manish Kumar were from Madya Pradesh, who bought them in Nagpur and coming to Hyderabad to sell them. The Chegunta police registered a case.

One died in another accident:

Meanwhile, one person died in another incident a car rammed into a lorry at Tunki in Kowdipally mandal. The man driving the car died on the spot. He was Mahesh Goud (36), a resident of Jakkapally in the same mandal. The deceased was survived by a wife and two daughters. The body was taken to Government Hospital Medak for postmortem. The Kowdipally police registered a case.