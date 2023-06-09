Youngsters compete to take selfies at Mancherial’s new IDOC

Several people, especially youngsters, made a beeline to Mancherial's IDOC and were apparently in awe of the facility illuminated by glittering lamps and vibrant flowers
Mancherial: Youngsters competed with one another to take selfies in front of the Integrated District Offices Complex inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao here on Friday evening.
Soon after the completion of public meeting by the Chief Minister, several people, especially youngsters, made a beeline to the complex and were apparently in awe of the facility illuminated by glittering lamps and vibrant flowers. They took selfies phones and shared the photographs with their friends and family members. A festive like mood prevailed around the complex.
K Shiva Kumar, a youngster from Mancherial town said the complex would become a major attraction besides bringing all departments to a single place and saving time of the public. He stated that Naspur mandal would see a drastic growth with the advent of the complex in its heart. The facility has already resulted in exponential rise of prices of houses sites and apartments in Naspur and surrounding parts.