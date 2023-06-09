CM KCR inaugurates multiple projects in Mancherial

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took part in special prayers by all religions performed to mark the inauguration of the developmental projects

Mancherial: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday inaugurated the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) and the office of the Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS), apart from laying the foundation stone for the Chennur Lift Irrigation Scheme (CLIS) and the Mancherial Government Medical College at the Naspur mandal centre.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone to an oil palm industry complex to be created at Shankarpalli village in Mandarri mandal. The cost of the complex is Rs 503.70 crore. He later laid the foundation stone to a high-level bridge across Godavari river between Mancherial and Anthargaon of Peddapalli district. The bridge will be constructed spending Rs 164 crore.

Earlier, the Chief Minister took part in special prayers by all religions performed to mark the inauguration of the developmental projects. The IDOC was built on a sprawling 26.24 acres by spending Rs 55.20 crore. The CLIS will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs.1,658 crore, irrigating 90,000 acres in Chennur Assembly constituency.

Braving a brief spell of drizzle, men and women and activists of the BRS from several parts of the district made a beeline to the programme. The streets at the mandal centre turned pink with flags of the party. Flex posters of Chandrashekhar Rao were put up in important junctions of the town. The venue was under a blanket of security with 2,500 police personnel being deployed.

The Chief Minister, who reached Mancherial by a helicopter at 5.10 pm, was received by ministers Allola Indrakaran Reddy, Vemula Prashant Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, government whip Balka Suman, MLAs Diwakar Rao, Jogu Ramanna, Durgam Chinnaiah and Rekha Naik, Peddapalli MP Dr Venkatesh Netha, Zilla Parishad chairpersons N Bhagya Laxmi, Rathod Janardhan, and local public representatives.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Collector Badavath Santosh, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari, DCP Sudhir Kekan and others were present.

