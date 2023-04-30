Telangana: Mancherial Govt Medical College to be established in Gudipet

The government medical college is presently being operated in temporary structures built in an agriculture market on College Road in Mancherial town

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

A view of Mancherial government medical college being operated in temporary structures in agriculture market yard.

Mancherial: The two-year-long wait is over. The suspense over allocation of land for the Mancherial Government Medical College has finally ended, with 32 acres of land on the outskirts of Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal being earmarked for the college.

The medical college was sanctioned in the medical college in 2021. Officials had initially identified locations in Gudipet and then in Naspur mandal centre and Saikunta in Mancherial town. However, there were obstacles to the proposed locations in Naspur and Saikunta. Getting clearance from the Forest department was an issue in Naspur mandal centre. Considering floods that inundated the newly built Mother and Child Hospital situated on College Road in 2022, the move to construct the college in Saikunta also evoked negative response from the public.

Finally, the authorities zeroed in 32.03 acres of land located in survey numbers 294 and 300 on the edges of Gudipet taking different merits into consideration. For instance, the land is near the Nizamabad-Jagdalpur national highway 63 and the creation of the medical college will spur growth of Hajipur and Luxettipet mandals.

The government medical college, one of the eight facilities in different parts of Telangana, is presently being operated in temporary structures built in an agriculture market on College Road in Mancherial town. The National Medical Commission (NMC) gave its nod to the college to fill up 100 seats as against 150 seats into the first year of MBBS course due to delay in getting permission by the first phase of the counseling, in November.

The Hajipur Mandal Parishad council approved a resolution agreeing the allocation of the land on Saturday.

Also Read Telangana: Sircilla medical college gets permission from NMC