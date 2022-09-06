Youngsters win laurels by worshiping eco-friendly idols of Ganesh in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:54 PM, Tue - 6 September 22

Eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesh installed by a group of youngsters at Kapuwada in Kaghaznagar.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: As part their mission to prevent water pollution caused by immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh made of Plaster of Paris, a bunch of youngsters belonging to different religions residing in Kapuwada in Kaghaznagar town are drawing attention of many devotees by installing an idol of Lord Ganesh using dried peas.

Pirsingula Jai Chandar, one of the members of the group, told ‘Telangana Today’ that they were worshiping eco-friendly idols to protect mother nature for five years. He stated that 25 kilograms of peas and about 50 kilograms of clay, straws of paddy were used for sculpting the idol and it took about a month of time to mold it.

The organisers said that they mixed porridge with a little amount of adhesive to stud the peas to the outer layer of the clay idol. They claimed that devotees and environmentalists are now praising the youngsters for coming up with innovative ideas to sculpt the idols and their concern for the environment. They added that they were delighted to evoke good responses to their idea from everyone.

Local youngsters from Muslim community are supporting the cause by taking part in the sculpting of the idol, reflecting communal harmony. The organisers made idols using seeds of tamarind, cotton, betel nuts, pencils, and seashells in the past. They have been installing eco-friendly idols since 2002 and winning accolades from devotees of several parts of the district.

Meanwhile, members of Srikrishna Mandali in the 14th ward of this town molded an idol with 25 kilograms of wheat grains and 10 kilograms of rice. The members, Sandeep, Rakesh, Anudeep, Siddeshwar, Aravind, Shiva Sai, Balu and Shiva Kirshna said that it took a month to sculpt the idol and added they were worshipping eco-friendly idols for 24 years.