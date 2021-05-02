Youth ends life in Peddapalli after testing positive for Covid

By | Published: 6:40 pm

Peddapalli: In a tragic incident, a youth committed suicide by throwing himself before a TSRTC bus after he came to know that he was infected by Coronavirus in Godavarikhani on Sunday afternoon.

Kampelli Srinivas (32), a resident of Suryanagar, was working as a supervisor in a bakery in the town. Since he was suffering from Covid symptoms for the past 10 days, he got himself tested for Covid-19 three days ago and the result was negative for the virus.

Since there was no respite from fever, cold, cough and other health problems, he again approached doctors who advised him to undergo chest scan which confirmed that he was infected by the virus.

A panic-stricken Srinivas decided to end his life. He waited at Ramagundam Municipal Corporation traffic signal and threw himself before the moving bus at around 1 pm.

Besides other vehicles, an RTC bus headed for Godavarikhani bus stand from Dharmaram, had also stopped at the traffic signal. When the bus started moving, Srinivas, who was waiting on the roadside, rushed towards the vehicle and put his head under the rear wheel of the bus and died on the spot.

On coming to know about the incident, Godavarikhani Town-I police rushed to the spot and began investigation after registering a case based on a complaint lodged by his family members.

Sanitation workers of Ramagundam Municipal Corporation performed the final rites. Srinivas is survived by wife Srilatha and mother Pochamma.

