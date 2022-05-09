Youth from Warangal goes missing in river near Magdeburg in Germany

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:31 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Warangal: A youth studying MS in the Otto-von-Guericke University, Magdeburg, in Germany, went missing after slipping into a river near Magdeburg city on Sunday, according to his parents.

Kadari Akhil (24), son of Parashuramulu and Vanamma of Kareemabad locality, went to Germany in 2018 to study Master of Science in Chemical and Energy Engineering after completing his B.Tech from the Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Warangal. The Indian embassy in Germany informed his parents that they had received the message that Akhil had gone missing in a river after he slipped into it. The officials also said that a search operation was on to trace him.

Meanwhile, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender visited Parashuramulu’s hosue and consoled them. He also said that he had spoken to IT Minister KT Rama Rao about the incident and requested him to take all steps from the government to trace the missing youth by talking to the India Embassy officials through the External Affairs Ministry. “Minister KT Rama Rao has promised all support to trace Akhil,” the MLA told the media persons after visiting the house of Parashuramulu.

The family members of Akhil said that they had not yet received the full information about the incident and urged both the State and Central governments to trace Akhil.