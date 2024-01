YS Sharmila assumes charge as AP Congress president

YS Sharmila has assumed charge as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee at Ahwanam Convention center at Kanuru after a rally from Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 January 2024, 02:58 PM

Hyderabad: YS Sharmila has assumed charge as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee at Ahwanam Convention center at Kanuru after a rally from Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada on Sunday.